See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD

Neurology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pretoria Faculty Of Medicine South Africa and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Stuebgen works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Madeline Fields, MD
Dr. Madeline Fields, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Lara Marcuse, MD
Dr. Lara Marcuse, MD
6 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-2334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stuebgen?

    Dec 04, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Stuebgen off and on over the past three years. I was initially referred to him by my sister who is a P.A. He is an excellent physician and he is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and efficient. I would highly recommend him. I don’t really understand any negative rating except for the fact that their are some people out there that no one can make happy.
    Jeff — Dec 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stuebgen to family and friends

    Dr. Stuebgen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stuebgen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD.

    About Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326135492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pretoria, South Africa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greys Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pretoria Faculty Of Medicine South Africa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuebgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stuebgen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stuebgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stuebgen works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stuebgen’s profile.

    Dr. Stuebgen has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuebgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuebgen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuebgen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuebgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuebgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.