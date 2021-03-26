Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
1
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 2 Bldg A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (833) 425-8247
3
Wayne601 Hamburg Tpke Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (862) 248-0668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Altair Health - Pompton Plains242 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (862) 330-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Rehberg. She was caring, put me at ease and I genuinely felt her concern.
About Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477640837
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.