Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD
Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
I love Dr. Jacobsen. She did my cancer surgery in 2019 and took me the very mext morning. She is incredibly compassionate and caring. I will never forget her her.
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center-Surgical Critical Care
- Loma Linda University Med Center-General Surgery
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
