Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion-Paraguay and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Estrada works at Associates MD Medical Group in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associatesmd
    Associatesmd
1604 Town Center Blvd Ste 4C, Weston, FL 33326
(954) 384-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 05, 2022
    Caring Doctor. Highly recommended.
    About Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD

    Internal Medicine
    17 years of experience
    English, Guarani and Spanish
    1720480981
    Education & Certifications

    Medicine Residency Training Program At Wyckoff Heights Medical Center Ny.
    Universidad Nacional De Asuncion-Paraguay
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Estrada works at Associates MD Medical Group in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Estrada’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

