Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion-Paraguay and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Estrada works at
Locations
Associatesmd1604 Town Center Blvd Ste 4C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 384-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring Doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Joelle Estrada, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Guarani and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medicine Residency Training Program At Wyckoff Heights Medical Center Ny.
- Universidad Nacional De Asuncion-Paraguay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada speaks Guarani and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
