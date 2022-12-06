Overview

Dr. Joel Zarling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Dallas Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Zarling works at Lake Pointe Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.