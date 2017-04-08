Overview

Dr. Joel Zamzow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center, Lake View Memorial Hospital, North Shore Health, Rainy Lake Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Zamzow works at Orthopaedic Associates in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.