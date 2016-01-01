Overview

Dr. Joel Yudin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Yudin works at Virtua Primary Care - Moorestown at Young Avenue in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

