Dr. Joel Williams, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (96)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Williams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Williams Plastic Recons Surgery in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Day Surgery Recovery Center
    1506 Professional Ct, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 494-0888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hamilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 16, 2021
    If you are searching for the perfect cosmetic surgeon, I can absolutely tell you, look no further. He is beyond excellent. He listened attentively to my concerns, answered all my questions and I did not feel rushed at all. He made me feel like I was the most important person in the world. He is meticulous with any measurements needed for the surgical site ensuring perfect results. I am delighted with my results and have recommended Dr. Williams to all my friends and relatives who are contemplating ANY form of cosmetic surgery. Every single member of Dr. Williams' staff is professional, courteous and so welcoming when I come in and I feel like I've known them forever! It was a lucky day for me when I walked into Dr. Williams offices.
    Patricia Murray — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Williams, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821072406
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois Univ. School Of Medicine, Chief Resident In Plastic Surgery
    • UMKC-Truman Med Ctr
    • University Of Tennessee, College Of Medicine
