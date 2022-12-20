Dr. Joel Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Wells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
-
1
UT Southwestern Medical Center Richardson/Plaon3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 669-7070Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
Dr. Wells performed a total hip replacement and throughout the entire process, was thorough in explaining what to expect, what was expected of me, and was always open to questions and provided thorough answers. I believe my speedy recovery was due to his expertise, excellent level of care, and compassion.
About Dr. Joel Wells, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316268659
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.