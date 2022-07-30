Overview

Dr. Joel Virkler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.



Dr. Virkler works at Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Rensselaer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.