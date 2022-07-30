Dr. Joel Virkler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Virkler, DO
Dr. Joel Virkler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4165
Franciscan Health Rensselaer Outpatient Clinic1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I’m a former Team USA athlete and multiple time World and Pan American Medalist. From all of my years of training and competing, I’ve had my fair share of injuries. With the network and opportunity to work with some of the best sports doctors around, I choose Dr Virkler because he is one of the best and brightest. When looking for a surgeon you hope to find someone extremely good at what they do, as well as someone who will listen to you cared and concerns and will be extremely honest with you about what is best for your health. I’ve known Dr Virkler for over 20 years and He is one of the most caring and gifted surgeons that you could ever want in your time of need
- Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
- Botsford General Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Purdue University
- Orthopedic Surgery
