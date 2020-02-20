Dr. Joel Vandersluis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandersluis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Vandersluis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Vandersluis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Case Western Reserve
Locations
1
Neurology Diagnostic8605B N Dixie Dr Ste B, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 224-8200
2
Neurology Diagnostics, Inc240 W Elmwood Dr Ste 1000, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 224-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V is the best! He’s very knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Joel Vandersluis, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1114922390
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve
- McMaster University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandersluis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandersluis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandersluis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandersluis has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandersluis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandersluis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandersluis.
