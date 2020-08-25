Dr. Joel Van Sickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Sickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Van Sickler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Fort Myers South Dialysis8850 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 415-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My husband had a Living related kidney transplant over 25 years ago. Dr. Van Sickler has been his nephrologist from the beginning. I am a nurse and he has always explained things in a way both a medical person and a non medical person can understand. We have the utmost regard for his knowledge and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joel Van Sickler, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245281864
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
