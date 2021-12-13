Overview

Dr. Joel Tupper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.



Dr. Tupper works at Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Anadarko, OK and Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.