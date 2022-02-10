See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Joel Trachtenberg, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Trachtenberg, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Trachtenberg works at Utah Physician Care Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Physician Care Center
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 1200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Well, I have to say after reading these other reviews, that my experience was very good. Not only was he knowledgeable, but he talked to us at my level and was never condescending. He answered all of our questions in a very personal, but professional way. He was very encouraging and optimistic. We felt like friends, and came recommended from a top-tier respected orthopedics group. We were not disappointed. His nurse was also, warm and personable.
    J.N. — Feb 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joel Trachtenberg, MD
    About Dr. Joel Trachtenberg, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1417972571
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • University Of New Mexico
    • Jefferson Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Trachtenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trachtenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trachtenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trachtenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trachtenberg works at Utah Physician Care Center in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Trachtenberg’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Trachtenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trachtenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trachtenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trachtenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

