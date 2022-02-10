Overview

Dr. Joel Trachtenberg, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Trachtenberg works at Utah Physician Care Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.