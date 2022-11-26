Dr. Joel Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Tucson Shoulder Elbow & Hand PC3972 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 639-9009
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 639-9009
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 382-8200
Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC12315 N Vistoso Park Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 544-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent! Very professional yet warm and friendly.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
