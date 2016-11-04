Dr. Joel Temple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Temple, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Temple, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Locations
Joel R. Temple MD9 E Loockerman St Ste 303, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 678-1343
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Temple is easy to schedule with he worked very hard to get down to the root of my medical issue and was very diligent in communicating with me. his bedside manner was fantastic. I felt very comfortable dealing with him and he listened to my concerns.
About Dr. Joel Temple, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1891793352
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
