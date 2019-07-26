Overview

Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sugarman works at Lake Norman Dermatology PA in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.