Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Norman Dermatology PA140 Leaning Oak Dr Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-9730
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sugarman?
Dr. Sugarman is hands down the best dermatologist I have ever seen . Very caring and so personable.
About Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720039399
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugarman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugarman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sugarman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.