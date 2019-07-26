See All Dermatologists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Sugarman works at Lake Norman Dermatology PA in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Norman Dermatology PA
    140 Leaning Oak Dr Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 (704) 658-9730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 26, 2019
    Dr. Sugarman is hands down the best dermatologist I have ever seen . Very caring and so personable.
    Rich Davis — Jul 26, 2019
    About Dr. Joel Sugarman, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1720039399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
