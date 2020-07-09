Overview

Dr. Joel Stewart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA with other offices in Lagrange, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.