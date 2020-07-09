See All Plastic Surgeons in Newnan, GA
Dr. Joel Stewart, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Stewart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA with other offices in Lagrange, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Aesthetics
    1755 Highway 34 E Ste 3400, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Advanced Aesthetics
    1555 Doctors Dr Ste 105, Lagrange, GA 30240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital
  • Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Stewart. Newnan, Ga is very fortunate to have him delivering exceptional care. From the first appointment, I felt at ease and understood the surgical procedure recommended. Dr. Stewart has a kind and calm demeanor and answered all of my questions very patiently. I had 2 separate surgeries and both went extremely well; I am very pleased with the outcome. The nurses and staff are so friendly and professional. All in all, excellent care for which I am so grateful for!
    Toni Dyer — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Joel Stewart, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1447293584
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Uab Hospital
    • Uab Hospital|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL
    Plastic Surgery
