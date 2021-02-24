Dr. Joel Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Orthopaedic & Spine Center250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stewart has treated both my husband and I on various Orthopedic issues over numerous years. I can't say enough about what a great Doctor he is - investigates all options, never rushes you, he is the BEST. He really got to the heart of both our recent problems.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093789430
- Tampa General Hospital
- Naval Reg Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- United States Naval Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
