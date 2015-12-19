Dr. Joel Stemmer-Frydman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stemmer-Frydman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Stemmer-Frydman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Stemmer-Frydman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Stemmer-Frydman works at
Locations
-
1
Stemmer Pediatrics PC1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 479-3150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stemmer-Frydman?
Dr. Stemmer is amazing. His small practice thrives because he is able to give all patients his wonderful individualized attention, and his kind demeanor could put even the most nervous patients at ease. I have been a patient of Dr. Stemmer's since he took over Dr. Hochman's practice, and have always been more than satisfied with my care. Dr. Stemmer doesn't focus on handing out prescriptions for every bump and bruise like many doctors do today. Instead, he focuses on the body's natural healing.
About Dr. Joel Stemmer-Frydman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1871582858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stemmer-Frydman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stemmer-Frydman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stemmer-Frydman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stemmer-Frydman works at
Dr. Stemmer-Frydman speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stemmer-Frydman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stemmer-Frydman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stemmer-Frydman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stemmer-Frydman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.