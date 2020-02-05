Dr. Joel Stein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Stein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Stein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics - Ft. Lauderdale4109 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 563-2707Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics - Hollywood4651 Sheridan St Ste 320, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 985-3932Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Non-Surgical Orthopedics16244 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-4125Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Joel Stein & the entire staff. I have been going to Dr. Joel Stein for over 15 years, great experience & an amazing staff. I was involved in a horrific car accident which I could barely walk. I received all my care at this office, a week later I stopped using the walker & 3 months later I was well again. Thank you. Thank you again.
About Dr. Joel Stein, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831107036
Education & Certifications
- Comm Hospital Of S Broward
- Humana Hospital Of South Broward
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington and Jefferson College
