Dr. Joel Stein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.