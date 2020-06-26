Overview

Dr. Joel Starnes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Starnes works at Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Plainview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.