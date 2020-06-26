Dr. Joel Starnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Starnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Starnes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Covenant Medical Group3506 21st St Ste 607, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4134
- 2 1126 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 785-6285
- 3 6630 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 793-1414
-
4
Fmc Dialysis of Plainview3304 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072 Directions (806) 296-6661
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Starnes for the first time this week. I was well pleased with the time he took to explain everything to me. Would recommend him to any one.
About Dr. Joel Starnes, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568670396
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starnes has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Starnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.