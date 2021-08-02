Overview

Dr. Joel Solomon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Winchester Primary Care Group in Winchester, MA with other offices in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.