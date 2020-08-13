Overview

Dr. Joel Solano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Solano works at Acuity Eye Group in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.