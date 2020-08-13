Dr. Joel Solano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Solano, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Solano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Dr. Solano works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Institute of California44139 Monterey Ave Ste A, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (800) 898-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solano?
Have had nothing but excellent experiences with Dr Solano who I have been seekng for over 4 years. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Joel Solano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952380834
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solano works at
Dr. Solano has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.