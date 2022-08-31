Dr. Joel Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Martin Orthopedics2504 McCain Blvd Ste 101, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 406-7640
-
2
Martin Orthopedics5320 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 975-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith and his staff are outstanding. They address your concerns and issues and take time to go over procedures with you. Would highly recommend them to anyone seeking out medical help.
About Dr. Joel Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770622441
Education & Certifications
- Tahoe Fracture and Ortho Clin Sports Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.