Dr. Joel Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Smith works at Martin Orthopedics in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.