Dr. Joel Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
South Bay Office750 Medical Center Ct Ste 6, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (858) 278-8110
Joel J. Smith M.d. Inc.3750 Convoy St Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 278-8110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had some complicated fructures and a lot of recovery time. He and his staff was and is there for me the whole time. Very energetic and kind person. His knoledge and precision is fascinating as He cares for His patients like no other. I’d recommend Him to anyone.
About Dr. Joel Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760411193
Education & Certifications
- Research Fellowship Biomechanics Laboratory University Of Minnesota Minneapolis|Sports Medicine Ulleval Hospital Oslo Norway
- University Of Mn Med School
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.