Dr. Joel Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Silverman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
Queens Family Medical Health and Wellness PC11120 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4224
Joel R Silverman MD11203 Queens Blvd Ste 208, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joel Silverman saved my life. His knowledge, insight, and judgement are beyond compare. His dedication and ability to manage critical situations are exceedingly admirable. I recommend Dr. Joel Silverman 100%.
About Dr. Joel Silverman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.