Dr. Joel Silverberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Silverberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
I have been seeing Dr. Silverberg, for over 20 years. He is very knowledgeable and caring. Dr. Silverberg, is an excellent listener and explains my treatment plan well. Thank you Dr. Silverberg!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750308573
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Alabama Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Osteopenia, Overweight and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
