Dr. Joel Siegal, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Siegal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Marymount Hospital and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Locations
1
Marymount Office Building12000 McCracken Rd Ste 111, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Directions (216) 916-7771
2
Galion Community Hospital269 Portland Way S # # Lbby, Galion, OH 44833 Directions (216) 916-7771
3
Brainard Place29001 Cedar Rd Ste 103, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 916-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I've ever dealt with,have been with him for almost 5yrs,The staff is full of great people..
About Dr. Joel Siegal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
