Dr. Joel Shulman, MD

Cardiology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Shulman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn

Dr. Shulman works at Cardiopulmonary Associates in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiopulmonary Associates
    333 NW 70th Ave Ste 116, Plantation, FL 33317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr Shulman is the prefect physician to have: He is very experienced, He genuinely cares, provide excellent follow up and spend lot of time to discuss the findings, concerns and alternative ways to deal with the issue. he explain things in a clear and easy to understand. he is calm and reassuring and is not an alarmist. He is always available for advice and responds right away to calls when not in the office. Dr Shulman does not force you to accept his recommendations and willingly offers alternatives to consider. I found his recommendations to work for me, Visiting Dr Shulman is always a pleasant experience: office atmosphere is tranquil, office stuff is very pleasant, the place is sparkling clean and waiting time is short. I am so glad to have Dr Shulman as my treating physician!
    Sarah — Nov 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joel Shulman, MD
    About Dr. Joel Shulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316917891
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shulman works at Cardiopulmonary Associates in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shulman’s profile.

    Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

