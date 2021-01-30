Overview

Dr. Joel Shavin, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Shavin works at Georgia Dermatology Partners in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.