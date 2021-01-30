Dr. Joel Shavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Shavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Shavin, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Shavin works at
Locations
Georgia Dermatology Partners2383 Pate St N, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shavin?
Very helpful...can take care of pre-cancerous spots before they become a problem
About Dr. Joel Shavin, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1255376075
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Grady Meml Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shavin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.