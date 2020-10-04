Overview

Dr. Joel Sellers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sellers works at Sellers Sports Medicine & Family Practice in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.