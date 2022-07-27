See All General Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (19)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Sebastien works at Florida Health Care Plans in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Health Care Plans Inc
    201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 238-3295
  2. 2
    A New Dimension Substance Abuse Counseling Service
    116 MAIN ST NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 759-2921
  3. 3
    Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach
    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 254-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rib Fracture
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sebastien?

    Jul 27, 2022
    I had surgery for a hiatal hernia, performed by Dr. Sebastian on June 14, 2022. The very next day, I already felt a huge improvement. It's a 6-week recovery of eating soft, pureed foods, and after only 4 weeks, I already felt 100%. The procedure was painless. The 5 incisions were so small that they were almost invisible. Dr. Sebastian did an outstanding job. He is the best. I am extremely happy with the outcome.
    Anthony Alastra — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sebastien to family and friends

    Dr. Sebastien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sebastien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD.

    About Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639166739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebastien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sebastien has seen patients for Rib Fracture, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.