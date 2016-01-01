See All Interventional Cardiologists in Morehead City, NC
Dr. Joel Schneider, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Joel Schneider, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Morehead City, NC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at CRYSTAL COAST DERMATOLOGY SERVICES PA in Morehead City, NC with other offices in Bend, OR and Goldsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Crystal Coast Dermatology Services PA
    3610 MEDICAL PARK CT, Morehead City, NC 28557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 499-8658
  2
    Bend Memorial Clinic Llp
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 706-5445
  3
    Wayne Memorial Hospital Inc
    2700 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 736-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Impella Device
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Tricuspid Valve Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joel Schneider, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437157138
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Schneider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

