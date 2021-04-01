See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (592)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Schlessinger works at Skin Specialists & LovelySkin Spa - Parent in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Specialists & LovelySkin Spa - Parent
    2802 Oak View Dr, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 205-0685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Children's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 592 ratings
    Patient Ratings (592)
    5 Star
    (431)
    4 Star
    (81)
    3 Star
    (28)
    2 Star
    (13)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Professional, knowledgeable, outstanding service and helpful staff
    Mendel Katzman — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720085582
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Al Chldns Hospital|Washington University Barnes Hospital
    Internship
    • University AL Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
