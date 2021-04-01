Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlessinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Schlessinger works at
Locations
Skin Specialists & LovelySkin Spa - Parent2802 Oak View Dr, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 205-0685
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, outstanding service and helpful staff
About Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720085582
Education & Certifications
- University Al Chldns Hospital|Washington University Barnes Hospital
- University AL Chldns Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlessinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlessinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlessinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlessinger has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlessinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
592 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlessinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlessinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlessinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlessinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.