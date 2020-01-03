See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Sandberg works at Wyckoff Hospital in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Eye Surgery Associates
    300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 925-2740
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Eye Surgery Associates
    2740 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33020 (954) 925-2740

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 03, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Sandberg for quite a few years, and he has treated me for various eye issues. This past summer I had surgery on my upper and lower eyelids and Dr. Sandberg was fantastic. The results well exceeded my expectations. I feel and look younger and people have noticed the change without knowing why. He is a very precise surgeon and explains everything thoroughly. I would highly recommend Dr. Joel Sandberg for your eye care health.
    Carole Green — Jan 03, 2020
    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073500484
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg works at Wyckoff Hospital in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sandberg’s profile.

    Dr. Sandberg has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

