Overview

Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Sandberg works at Wyckoff Hospital in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.