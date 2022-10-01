Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Locations
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 279-4515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
