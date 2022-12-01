Dr. Joel Sach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Sach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Sach works at
Locations
Joel A. Sach M.D., Inc.18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 500, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to share my experience with Dr.Joel Sach and Valley Endoscopy Center from my first visit to Dr.Joel's office his staff was extremely professional, kind and helpful Dr.Sach is very professional, kind and was very knowledgeable although it was my first procedure he assure me that everything will be fine and I'm glad I chose him. The procedure was great the staff and nurses were amazing. I will definitely recommend them to my family and friends. Mrs.Frydman
About Dr. Joel Sach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sach has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sach speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sach.
