Dr. Joel Rothfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Rothfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Valley View Healthcare Services LLC120 Independence Cir Ste G, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 342-2091
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-3981
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing dr Rothfield for over 4 years. He has helped me deal with my neuropathy and other issues. He knows his stuff. You would be lucky to see him. Highly recommend. Frank covich. Chico
About Dr. Joel Rothfeld, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothfeld accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothfeld has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.