Overview

Dr. Joel Rothfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Rothfeld works at JOEL M ROTHFELD PHD MD in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.