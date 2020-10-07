Dr. Joel Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Xydas Women's Center17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 307, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 324-9232
-
2
Xydas Women's Center6500 North Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 347-3955
-
3
Xydas Women's Center800 Peakwood Dr Ste 7F, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4108
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Dr. Ross was excellent when he delivered our baby, he was very professional and took time to explain the process to us. Despite the emergency CSs that came in before our scheduled CS, he was able to attend to us .
About Dr. Joel Ross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1336407824
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.