Dr. Joel Rister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Rister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Rister, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Rister works at
Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates of Waco P.A.2501 Ambassador Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 752-4395
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rister?
There is no one better. He truly cares about his patients and he is the most kind and trustworthy doctor out there. He is amazing at his job.
About Dr. Joel Rister, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194815084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rister works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.