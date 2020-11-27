Dr. Joel Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Richter, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Richter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 625-3992
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richter?
Dr. Richter spent a lot of time with me and is a talking doctor. The USF Swallowing Clinic does everything right in the same day, test, results, physician meeting and recommendation. Unlike others I went to without research where I had bad experiences with manometry, (don't go to Baycare for this!!) the practitioner who adminstered the manometry here was talented and knew many ways to make it work for me and my gag reflex. They did a quite tolerable yet still difficult esphogeal manometry and barium swallow study same day and the results were immediately available. Then Dr. Richter asked me a lot of questions and diagnosed me not with achalasia but reflux without reaction. He recommended the course of action and schedule the procedure I needed that same day. Healthcare delivered the way it should be everywhere. I can say this was the most professional heatlhcare provider experience I have ever had.
About Dr. Joel Richter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679562524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Dysphagia, Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richter speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.