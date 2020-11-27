Overview

Dr. Joel Richter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Richter works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.