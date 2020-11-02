Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Richards, DO
Overview
Dr. Joel Richards, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Doc Healthcare P.A.18395 ANASAZI BLUFF DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (817) 966-2283Monday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 300 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy Ste 200, Bryan, TX 77803 Directions (979) 361-5780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor and his team are equally amazing. They came to our home as soon as we got Covid and we recovered in 2 days due to the hydro pack infusion, their follow up which was very personal and appreciated. Thankful he practices medicine the way it was intended...personal, at home and very competent and caring.
About Dr. Joel Richards, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
