Overview

Dr. Joel Ricci-Gorbea, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Ricci-Gorbea works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.