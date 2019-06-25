Dr. Joel Reginelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reginelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Reginelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Reginelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Dr. Reginelli works at
Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ohio Heart & Vascular1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 792-7800
Cardiology Center Of Cincinnati10525 Montgomery Rd # A, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 745-9800
Ohio Heart & Vascular Center11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I recently transferred our care to Dr. Reginelli and are so happy that we did. Everyone in his office and at Christ hospital have taken excellent care of us .We chose him because of the excellent reviews here on healthgrades and we wholeheartedly agree with them.
About Dr. Joel Reginelli, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780687335
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reginelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reginelli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reginelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reginelli has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reginelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reginelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reginelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reginelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reginelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.