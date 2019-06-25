Overview

Dr. Joel Reginelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Reginelli works at Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation XSNQD in Hillsboro, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.