Dr. Joel Razook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Razook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Razook works at
Locations
Joel C. Razook MD PC2300 36th Ave NW Ste 110, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 579-7664
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor and staff!!! Very helpful in fixing my complex eye problem and navigating me through the insurance minefield. I'd like to leave at least a six star review.
About Dr. Joel Razook, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639161995
Education & Certifications
- Dean A McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Dr. Razook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razook works at
Dr. Razook has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razook speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Razook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razook.
