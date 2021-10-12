Overview

Dr. Joel Puleo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockingham, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Puleo works at Sthrn Pns Wmns Hlth Cntr Clnc in Rockingham, NC with other offices in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.