Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Cedarhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Preminger Pediatric Dentistry Professional Limited Liability Company87 Elderd Ln, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Preminger is Amazing!!! The staff is A+ Best Dentist and The environment is and arcade playroom very cool ! He and the staff and are nice and caring and understanding especially for a scared patients ?We meet Dr Preminger dentist about 10 years ago since my son’s first dentist visit ever since we will never go to any other dentist.? He is our family dentist, ? our son feels very comfortable and not scared of the dentist. We as adult are scare of the dentist by far but with him you are in good hands and it’s nothing to be afraid.?
About Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1003044850
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Monterfiore Medical Center, Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preminger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preminger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preminger speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Preminger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preminger.
