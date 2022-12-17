Overview

Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Portnoy works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.