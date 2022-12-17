See All Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Portnoy works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success
    6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 775-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Sinusitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Sinusitis

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Deviated Septum
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus
Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis
Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Loss of Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Voice Disorders
    Aetna
    Affinity Insurance Services
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    Elderplan
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    HealthCare Partners
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    PHCS
    POMCO Group
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Vytra Health Plans

    Dec 17, 2022
    Correct diagnosis Successful surgery Prompt follow up
    Zygmunt J. — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    17 years of experience
    English
    1083878102
    Dr. Robert T. Sataloff-Drexel University College Of Medicine
    SUNY Upstate Medical University
    SUNY Binghamton
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Portnoy works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY.

    Dr. Portnoy has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more.

    228 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portnoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portnoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

