Dr. Joel Pickett, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Pickett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Spine & Neuro201 Governors Dr SW Fl 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-8101Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pickett performed a laminectomy at L4 to remove a tumor attack to the nerves in my spinal cord in 2011, I have not suffered hardly any pain and I'm forever grateful he accepted the challenge to remove the tumor, the pain of a spinal cord tumor is unimaginable to anyone who hasn't had one. Yeah you read that right, he removed a tumor in/on my spinal cord, I'm still amazed that he could do that and here I am eleven years later, walking pain free.
About Dr. Joel Pickett, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023019445
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ S ALA
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
