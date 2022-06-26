Overview

Dr. Joel Pickett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Pickett works at Spine & Neuro in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.